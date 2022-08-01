New Delhi: A debate on the long-pending issues like price rise, inflation, depreciating economy and unemployment was held on Monday in the parliament. Leaders of the ruling NDA have presented their views and justification for the rising inflation and job shortage, however, the opposition leaders were dissatisfied with their response. Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, while addressing the media after the parliament session today, said that ironically, the BJP has wasted Rs 150 crore to hold a discussion on price rise and despite that no satisfactory responses were given. Notably, as per the latest reports one day proceedings of parliament costs over crores.

“They wasted 10 days and 150 crores to hold the discussion of price rise. Their replies have been disappointing. They say there is no inflation in the country but after demonetization, covid lockdowns, people are facing grievous issues,” ANI quoted Kaur as saying.

Talking about BJP’s agricultural policies and laws, Kaur added, “Their farmer policies are wrong, people's businesses have shut down. Malnutrition has risen, I think most in Gujarat. But they're blind to it. If they only care about how it was during the previous government's time, why remove them at all?

Price rise discussion in Parliament

The House on Monday has listed the discussion on price rise under rule 193 which has been the bone of contention between the treasury and the opposition benches since the session began on July 18 leading to a near washout of the proceedings till now.

Besides, discussions on The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also been listed.

Thank PM Modi for free food: Nishikant Dubey

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stirred a controversy with his remarks on rising inflation and price. He said that the country should thank PM Modi for providing two-time meals to the poor at a time when neighbouring countries are facing an economic crisis.

“If we see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Singapore, everywhere inflation is rising and jobs are getting lost. Amid such a situation if the poor are getting two-time meals free of cost then shouldn't we thank the PM,” ANI quoted the MP as saying