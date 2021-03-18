BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' to achieve dreams of Gurudev and Netaji: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in West Bengal’s Purulia on Thursday (March 18) as a part of BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

The BJP leader in the starting of the Purulia rally used the reference of the Hindu epic Ramayana to point out the crisis, which is faced by the locals in the area.

Addressing a massive rally, which was reportedly attended by over 3 lakh people, PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee's 'khela hobe' slogan.

"Didi, you have played with the lives of the people of Bengal. Even today you talk of Khela (play)... Didi says Khela hobe (We'll play), but BJP says development hobe (development will happen), Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Vikas hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says women's empowerment hobe.

Didi says Khela hobe, BJP says Drinking water in all homes hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says railway and roads hobe; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says Shiksha (education) hobe. Didi says khela hobe, BJP says 'homes-for-all' hobe. Didi... your days of playing with the lives of people in Bengal are over. You have played with the lives of people for 10 years", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s star campaigner also accused the TMC government of playing politics of appeasement, adding that they will be punished for 10 years of misrule, if BJP comes into power.

“We believe in DBT-direct benefit transfer but TMC believes in transfer my commission (TMC),” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also accused the ruling-government of handling the crises wrong. During the Amphan cyclone when people of the state were looking at the ruling-party TMC, PM Modi alleged that rampant corruption was done in the name of helping people by the party.

PM Modi while addressing Purulia rally to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state also listed out the promises that his party will stand by, if chosen in power after May 2.

“More than 36 lakh gas connections were given to tribal and OBC, and ST people under Ayushman Yojna. Schools will be opened under Eklavya school to provide education to tribal kids,” he said.

“The agriculture-based schemes will be developme to stop migration. Purulia will be connected with Eastern corridor and employment opportunities will be created for people here,” PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, the political environment in West Bengal is getting tense as both the parties, BJP and TMC, have started their election campaigns in full swing in the state. The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

