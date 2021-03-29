BJP will get a big rosogolla: Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at Amit Shah's Bengal seat claim

Kolkata: TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes a jibe on Amit Shah’s claim of winning 26 of the 30 seats in the first phase of West Bengal polling, which ended on Saturday (March 27).

In her reply to Amit Shah’s seat claim, Mamata Banerjee retorted by saying that his party, BJP will draw a blank in the first phase of state assembly elections.

While addressing a rally in the Chandipur area, the TMC chief asked, “why didn’t BJP claim of winning all of the 30 seats or had left it for Congress and CPIM to occupy. ‘You (BJP) will get a big Rosogolla (zero)’.”

The TMC supremo also questioned the timing of such a comment being made by senior BJP leaders. Mamata further went on to urge the central forces to ensure free and democratic polling in the elections. The CM requested the authorities to ensure “neutrality” in the following phase and to not manipulate the voters.

The TMC supremo was also joined by leader Derek O'Brien on her ‘rosogolla’ attack on Amit Shah and said that the Union Home Minister is a “Bluffmaster”. The TMC MP later took it to Twitter and said that ‘Mind games won’t work while advising the home minister to apply his prediction stunts in Gujarat Gymkhana where it might work.’

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister has also urged the citizens of Nandigram to vote for change this time.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in eight phases. The voting for the remaining seven phases will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). The results will be declared on May 2, as per E;ection Commission’s announcement.