'BJP will make videos in the Municipal Corporation polls': Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, taking a dig on BJP, said that the “people will give the job of making videos to the BJP in the municipal polls and that the job of running the civic body will be given to those who construct schools and hospitals.

It is pertinent to note that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be held on December 4. Moreover, the counting will be conducted on December 7.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's remarks come after jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s videos surfaced online. In the purported videos, he can be seen getting massages and other special treatments in the Tihar prison.

Satyendar Jain is lodged in jail since May 31 in a money laundering case. Kejriwal tweeted, "BJP's new guarantee to Delhiites -- will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In this election, people will give them the job of making videos and the job of running the civic body to those who construct schools and hospitals.”