BJP will win 418 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil makes big claim

Pune: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil has claimed that his party will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and win no less than 418 seats. Patil also slammed Sharad Pawar-led NCP`s effort of bringing Congress and Shiv Sena together to form a strong opposition against BJP.

Speaking to media persons, Patil said, "Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is putting so much effort to bring opposition together. And, Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and other opposition parties to stop BJP. They are very free to do that nobody is stopping them from it. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are much focused on their work."

"We are on the line of development. Soon you will see Prime Minister will come to Pune to inaugurate the new metro. We do not care about politics like the opposition. As far as the upcoming general elections are concerned, there are various surveys and research available. As per our recent survey, BJP is getting 418 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Chandrakant Patil was in Pune to meet Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta. He requested Pune Police Commissioner to allow a few relaxations in COVID protocols for various organisations and establishments.

Patil also demanded Pune Police to allow cultural programmes at Shaniwar Wada premises which was stopped after the controversial Elgar Parishad case which allegedly led to Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018.

Live TV