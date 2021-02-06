हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal assembly elections, says JP Nadda



BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal assembly elections, says JP Nadda

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday (February 6, 2021) said that the Saffron party will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Nadda attended a roadshow in West Bengal's Malda and also launched BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in West Bengal's Nadia district. 

He attacked the Trinamool Congress and asserted that the people have decided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government in the assembly polls.

Nadda also said that 'Mamata di' has done a big injustice with farmers in West Bengal by not implementing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"70 lakh farmers in the state have not received support worth Rs 14,000 from PM Modi due to Mamata Ji’s whims and ego. There's no turning back now for her," Nadda said.

He also said in Bengali 'Onek hoyeche Mamata, Poriborton chaiche Janata', which translates to, "People have had enough of Mamata, now they want a change!"

The BJP Chief stated that West Bengal is lagging behind because its leadership does not want the same to happen in the state. 

"The maximum women trafficking takes place in Bengal, even when its CM is a woman," Nadda stated.

He also accused the TMC government of politicising the administration and criminalising the police.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has politicised the administration, criminalised the police and institutionalised corruption," he alleged.

Claiming that the TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to 'dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and (Muslim) appeasement', Nadda said the TMC dispensation has betrayed the trust people had reposed in it.

Nadda alleged that only the ruling TMC leaders have benefited under Mamata Banerjee.

This is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit West Bengal on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

