Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803910https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-will-win-where-i-campaigned-assam-cm-himanta-defies-haryana-exit-polls-2803910.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

'BJP Will Win Where I Campaigned': Assam CM Himanta Defies Haryana Exit Polls

 As for the exit polls, a total of eight forecasts suggest that Congress is poised to take the reins in Haryana, while the INDIA bloc is expected to form the government in J&K.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'BJP Will Win Where I Campaigned': Assam CM Himanta Defies Haryana Exit Polls Image: ANI

Reacting to the recent exit polls from the Haryana Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his confidence in the BJP’s performance. "I could not travel much during the Haryana elections as I had commitments elsewhere, so I didn’t get to watch the exit poll results closely. However, I campaigned in three constituencies, and the BJP will definitely win three out of these five Assembly segments. There’s no doubt about it,” Sarma stated on Monday.

Sarma, a star campaigner for the BJP in the Haryana polls, is also heavily involved in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand. His influence is notable; he’s been pivotal in bringing former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren into the BJP fold. As for the exit polls, a total of eight forecasts suggest that Congress is poised to take the reins in Haryana, while the INDIA bloc is expected to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election results for both Haryana and J&K will be announced on Tuesday. Looking back at the 2019 Assembly elections, most exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP, with projections of over 60 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. However, the actual results told a different story: the BJP secured 40 seats, while Congress surprisingly won 31, despite predictions estimating their tally at around 18 seats.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda weighed in on the situation, saying that the party high command will decide the next Chief Minister based on input from legislators. The BJP has enjoyed two consecutive terms in power in Haryana, and all eyes are now on how the upcoming results will unfold.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK