'BJP Will Win Where I Campaigned': Assam CM Himanta Defies Haryana Exit Polls

Reacting to the recent exit polls from the Haryana Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his confidence in the BJP’s performance. "I could not travel much during the Haryana elections as I had commitments elsewhere, so I didn’t get to watch the exit poll results closely. However, I campaigned in three constituencies, and the BJP will definitely win three out of these five Assembly segments. There’s no doubt about it,” Sarma stated on Monday.

Sarma, a star campaigner for the BJP in the Haryana polls, is also heavily involved in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand. His influence is notable; he’s been pivotal in bringing former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren into the BJP fold. As for the exit polls, a total of eight forecasts suggest that Congress is poised to take the reins in Haryana, while the INDIA bloc is expected to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election results for both Haryana and J&K will be announced on Tuesday. Looking back at the 2019 Assembly elections, most exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP, with projections of over 60 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. However, the actual results told a different story: the BJP secured 40 seats, while Congress surprisingly won 31, despite predictions estimating their tally at around 18 seats.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda weighed in on the situation, saying that the party high command will decide the next Chief Minister based on input from legislators. The BJP has enjoyed two consecutive terms in power in Haryana, and all eyes are now on how the upcoming results will unfold.