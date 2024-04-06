New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Left will not permit the BJP's communal politics to take root in the state and ensure that the saffron party does not even secure a second position in Kerala's coming Lok Sabha Elections. While addressing the media, Vijayan asserted that the Left will overcome the challenges posed by the Sangh Parivar to the Nation and the people of the Left will work towards outside them from power.

"We are contesting this election to bring down the BJP from power and that's why we have actively joined the anti-BJP front at the national level. We would like to make one thing clear. The BJP will not only face defeat in all 20 seats, they will even fail to secure the second position in any constituency this time," Vijayan told to PTI.

Kerala CM Vijayan added that there is no point in voting Congress party due to their past work experience. "People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.

The CM also criticized the Congress party and stated that the grand old party provided room and votes for the BJP, but the Left has a history of combating communal fascists. "We don't change our politics for the sake of a few votes," Vijayan added.

Kerala CM also attacked the Congress manifesto, he said that the manifesto failed to address the challenges posed by the communal Hindutva politics.

"While the CPI(M) manifesto clearly states its intention to cancel the divisive CAA, the Congress manifesto maintains a conspicuous silence on the matter," he said.