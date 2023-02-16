BJP Worker Injured While Trying to Catch a Ball hit by Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was injured on Wednesday (February 15, 2023) while he was trying to catch a ball hit by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a casual cricket match in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. BJP worker Vikas Mishra was then taken to the hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura.

Mishra was trying to catch the ball but he missed it and the ball hit him in the forehead.

रीवा से क्रिकेटर स्वर्गीय श्री नरेंद्र सिंह जी की स्मृति में निर्मित इस स्टेडियम से क्षेत्र के उदयमान खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा को निखारने का अवसर मिलेगा। (2/2) — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 15, 2023

The game was then stopped and he was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital.

Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, reportedly visited him in the hospital later.

An official said that he is discharged from the hospital now.

Jyotiraditya Scindia lays the foundation stone of Rewa Airport

Earlier on Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan laid the foundation stone of Rewa Airport.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Scindia said that the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking all steps for the all-around inclusive development of the country.

"Parivartan (Transformation) is connected to Parivahan (Transport). Therefore, it becomes our duty to provide air connectivity to the Rewa region and fulfill the aspiration of the people," he said.

Highlighting that in the 67 years after independence, there were only 74 operational airports in the country, he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, 74 additional airports have been operationalised in only 9 years and the number of operational airports in the country has doubled.

"The UDAN scheme has fulfilled the dream of the common citizen of India and one crore fifteen lakh people have flown under this scheme on subsided fares," Scindia said.