BJP's Amit Malviya Likens New Opposition Alliance 'INDIA' With SIMI, Says 'Same Old Players, But Different Names'

Bengaluru: BJP's media cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Tuesday likened the new Opposition alliance 'INDIA' that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the banned radical outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). In a lengthy tweet, Malviya said, “SIMI was a radical organisation. Its officials regrouped under a different banner when it was banned… But regrouping under a different banner didn’t change the character of the members and that new organisation too, was eventually banned.”

He went on to say that “similarly, UPA had become synonymous with corruption and regressive politics. The same players, now regrouping under a different name, won’t make them any more credible. People will banish them to boondocks, again.” The BJP leader also expressed optimism that “in 2024, the country will elect Prime Minister Modi, the leader.’’

In an apparent attack on the dynasty politics of Congress, Malviya said that “The future of our country is too precious to be risked with one of the self-serving, corrupt, dynastic parties. It is apparent that they have come together to save their shrinking turfs, not serve the people…”



The tweet from Malviya came after it emerged that the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination.

This was announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru.

Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country. We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said. "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

He said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting.

Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had splintered which shows that "he is afraid of opposition parties".

"There are some differences between us but we have put that behind... We are together in the interest of the country," Kharge said. "We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed," he said.

In her remarks at the presser, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while acknowledging all leaders present referred to Rahul Gandhi as "our favourite".

Referring to the name of the alliance adopted, Banerjee said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for the country, for the world."

The only job the regime at the Centre does today is to buy and sell governments, she alleged. "INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," Banerjee said. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.