BJP's Anti-Dalit, Anti-Tribal Face 'Exposed': Rahul Gandhi On MP's Urinating Incident

New Delhi: A day after a video of a man, purported to be a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Madhya Pradesh, showed him urinating on a tribal person, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that atrocities on tribals and Dalits are increasing under the BJP rule. The former Congress chief also said the 'real face' of BJP's hatred towards tribals and Dalits was 'exposed' with the 'inhuman act'.

"Atrocities on tribal brothers and sisters are increasing under the BJP rule. The entire humanity has been put to shame by the inhuman crime of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is the disgusting face and real character of BJP's hatred towards tribals and Dalits," he added.



The man, who has since been identified as Pravesh Shukla, was rounded up on Wednesday after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for his immediate arrest.

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP after MP's urinating incident

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the incident and said that 'the inhuman and disgusting act' done by a person close to a BJP MLA to a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh is 'extremely shameful'.

During the 18 years of BJP rule in the state, 30,400 cases of atrocities on tribals have come to the fore, she claimed.

"In the BJP rule, there are only empty claims and empty words about tribal interests. Why doesn't the government take real steps to stop atrocities on tribals?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

MP Home Minister calls Pravesh Shukla's act 'heinous, blot on humanity'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the man's act was 'heinous, condemnable and a blot on humanity'.

He told reporters that the accused had been arrested, as he spoke of a 'bulldozer' action without taking any names. The 'bulldozer' term became popular after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government razed several properties owned by alleged criminals with bulldozers.

Earlier on Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against Shukla under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The stringent National Security Act has also been invoked against him.