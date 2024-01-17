NEW DELHI: In a significant shift from its traditional agenda of 'Hindutva', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making conscious efforts to connect with the Muslim community, aiming to break free from its 'anti-Muslim' image. As part of its Mission 2024, the BJP has devised a strategic plan set to kick off on February 1 with the introduction of the "Qaumi Chaupal" focusing on Muslim-dominated villages. The party's objective is to address the issues faced by Muslims in these villages, aligning with its ambitious goal of winning more than 75 seats in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Mission 2024: Sufi Conclaves And Qaumi Chaupal

As the BJP pursues its goal of securing over 75 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the party is organizing a series of events, including the Qaumi Chaupal, Sufi conclaves, and outreach programs, specifically designed to attract the minority population.

The saffron party's emphasis is on engaging with the concerns of the minority communities and fostering a sense of inclusion.

Engaging The Muslim Community

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders and activists will engage with the Muslim community, providing information about government initiatives.

The narrative will focus on conveying that there is no discrimination in the Narendra Modi government's schemes, emphasizing the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" as a fundamental principle that transcends any religious biases.

Dispelling Misconceptions About Ram Mandir

Addressing misinformation surrounding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya among the Muslim community, the party aims to dispel misconceptions and clarify that the Supreme Court has made the decision on the matter, and the government is implementing it accordingly.

Focus On 4100 Villages In Western UP

The first phase of the 'Qaumi Chaupal' initiative will be launched in Western Uttar Pradesh, targeting 4100 Muslim-dominated villages. The BJP's Muslim Morcha will lead this program, intending to sway Muslim voters in the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Western UP. This campaign will be rolled out across the country at different times, emphasizing the party's commitment to a comprehensive outreach strategy.

By adopting these strategic initiatives, the BJP aims to reshape its image, build trust among the Muslim community, and make significant inroads in the upcoming elections.