BJP's BL Santosh Shown As ‘Wanted Criminal’ As Poster War Erupts In Hyderabad

New Delhi: The poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's party and the BJP has increased ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha's ED interrogation for the second time. Posters with the word 'wanted' written above the image of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh appeared in two locations in Hyderabad. According to the poster, Santhosh is 'talented in MLA poaching,' Individuals who provide him with information will receive a sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer of Rs 15,00,000' as a reward.

The use of posters to criticize the Centre for alleged misuse of central agencies began after the ED questioned Kavitha about the Delhi liquor policy case. Together with the BRS, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined in the poster war.

Hyderabad,Telangana | BRS-BJP poster war: Ahead of ED questioning MLC K Kavitha now posters have come up in Hyderabad. In the posters BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal & 'Wanted'. Posters were seen at two different places in Hyderabad (14.3) pic.twitter.com/xxY7rZKlaL — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

The BRS welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival to Hyderabad to attend the CISF Rising Day ever with a quip. A poster was displayed portraying a couple of BJP politicians who joined the party from other parties and are accused of being involved in various scams. The BRS compared BJP to the Nirma detergent powder brand.

Posters referring to 'raid detergents' were also seen in Hyderabad, featuring Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both of whom were accused of corruption and switched from the Congress to the BJP.

The poster depicted the leaders' dirty white T-shirts being colored saffron after being washed with detergent.In connection with the central agency's investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy scandal, BRS MLC K. Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 16). This will be her second appearance before the ED, following her questioning on March 11.