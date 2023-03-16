topStoriesenglish2584155
BRS MLC K KAVITHA

BJP's BL Santosh Shown As ‘Wanted Criminal’ As Poster War Erupts In Hyderabad

Posters depicting BJP national general secretary BL Santosh with a 'wanted' sign were spotted at two locations in Hyderabad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's party and the BJP has increased ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha's ED interrogation for the second time. Posters with the word 'wanted' written above the image of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh appeared in two locations in Hyderabad. According to the poster, Santhosh is 'talented in MLA poaching,' Individuals who provide him with information will receive a sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer of Rs 15,00,000' as a reward.

The use of posters to criticize the Centre for alleged misuse of central agencies began after the ED questioned Kavitha about the Delhi liquor policy case. Together with the BRS, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined in the poster war.

The BRS welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival to Hyderabad to attend the CISF Rising Day ever with a quip. A poster was displayed portraying a couple of BJP politicians who joined the party from other parties and are accused of being involved in various scams. The BRS compared BJP to the Nirma detergent powder brand.

Posters referring to 'raid detergents' were also seen in Hyderabad, featuring Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both of whom were accused of corruption and switched from the Congress to the BJP.

The poster depicted the leaders' dirty white T-shirts being colored saffron after being washed with detergent.In connection with the central agency's investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy scandal, BRS MLC K. Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 16). This will be her second appearance before the ED, following her questioning on March 11.

