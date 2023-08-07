'BJP's Conspiracy Exposed, Victory Of Truth....': Congress Members React To Rahul Gandhi's Reinstatement As MP

New Delhi: Celebration bells rang in the Congress party's office on Monday morning after the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Members of the grand old party and INDIA bloc celebrated the move with sweets. Congress party members welcomed and celebrated the LS Secratariate's move while BJP party members reminded that only a stay has been put on the congress leader's conviction, the "blame remains" and that the congress is insulting democracy by celebrating a simple court procedure.

Talking about the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's MP status, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, the reinstating of the Congress leader's Lok Sabha membership sends a message to the entire country that the case was a conspiracy fabricated by the BJP as they feared the success if Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gehlot further said that Rahul Gandhi is giving tough competition to PM Modi and BJP is afraid of it.

#WATCH | Jaipur: On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "A message has been sent to the entire country. This was a conspiracy carried out by the BJP leaders because they feared the success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat… pic.twitter.com/Vo8zAHvA8d August 7, 2023

"Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his (Rahul Gandhi) membership today. This is the victory of truth. People want to hear Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel told ANI. Speaking on the same lines Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as an MP is the testimony of the saying that "In the end, truth triumphs."

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament House.



Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership today after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. pic.twitter.com/jU9bWXG6UL — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Congress party saying that their celebration for a regular stay by the apex court is the insult of democracy. BJP leader Sushil Modi reminded that the SC has only put a stay on the conviction and that Rahul Gandhi is still not "blame-free." "The restoration of membership will not affect the health of Congress," he said.

#WATCH | ..." Top court has stayed the conviction for few days but celebrating this verdict as his (Rahul Gandhi's) acquittal is unfortunate and an insult to democracy", says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/YSbUEBy3oZ August 7, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.



Lok Sabha Secretariat today restored his Lok Sabha membership after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. pic.twitter.com/fuYd3b2PeD — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

After the Lok Sabha revoked his suspension as a member of the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the parliament with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament House. Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance welcomed the congress leader with "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" as he arrived at the lower house.