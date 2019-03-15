BJP's first list of 100 candidates for Lok Sabha poll to be out on March 16?

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Saturday. As per reports, the list may comprise of at least 100 candidates names.

The first list is expected to have names of PM Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Poonam Mahajan, Sadanand Gowda, Anant Hegde, Dr. Harshvardhan, Radha Mohan Singh among others. While Modi will contest again from his constituency Varanasi, Smriti will be fielded from Amethi.

Congress has already released its two lists of total 36 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Lok Sabha election will be held across the country in seven phases from April 11-May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are expected to chair a meeting with top leaders of the party in at around 4:00 pm in the national capital on Saturday.