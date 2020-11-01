हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh bypolls

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia appeals people to vote for 'panja' in Madhya Pradesh bypolls - Watch

The video shows Jyotiraditya Scindia appealing to the crowd to press the “hand” symbol in the bypolls scheduled in MP on November 3.

BJP&#039;s Jyotiraditya Scindia appeals people to vote for &#039;panja&#039; in Madhya Pradesh bypolls - Watch
PTI photo
Play

In a slip of tongue, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday (October 31) urged the people to vote for the Congress while campaigning for BJP's Imarti Devi.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows Scindia appealing to the crowd to press the “hand” symbol in the bypolls scheduled in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

It is to be noted that Scindia had quit the Congress in March 2020 and 22 of his loyal MLAs also left the party with him, leading to the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, Scindia is heard saying: “…close your fists and assure us that on November 3, the ‘hand’ button will be pressed and Cong….. [corrects himself]… the lotus button will be pressed…”

The Madhya Pradesh Congress took a swipe at Scindia and tweeted, “Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will hit the hand symbol on November 3.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Saturday barred Imarti Devi from campaigning on the last day of campaigning for violating the poll code.

“The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November,” the order by the poll panel read.

Tags:
Madhya Pradesh bypollsJyotiraditya ScindiaCongressBJP
Next
Story

Shocking! Car driver drags police constable on bonnet in Aligarh during vehicle checking
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,57,25,640Confirmed
  • 11,90,824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rally in Chapra