New Delhi: Kailash Vijayvargiya, a prominent BJP leader and assembly candidate from Madhya Pradesh, has announced a special reward for the BJP booth chiefs. Addressing an election rally in Indore, Vijayvargiya said that the BJP booth chief of the polling booth where Congress will not get any vote will be given a reward of 51 thousand rupees. Vijayvargiya is the BJP candidate from Indore-1 assembly seat.

He said "please vote for BJP, Congress should not get a single vote from this ward. I have announced that the in-charge of the polling booth where Congress will not be able to open its account of votes, I will give him a reward of 51 thousand rupees,". The entire meeting was filled with applause as soon as the senior BJP leader made this announcement.

It is to be noted that Vijayvargiya was also the mayor of Indore city earlier. He also said that he did not come to Madhya Pradesh to become only a legislator. He hinted that if BJP comes to power, he is one of the strong contenders for the chief minister’s post.

Hinting at big responsibility, he said "I assure you that BJP will come to power once again. I have not come here to become only a legislator. The party will give me a big responsibility. If I get a big responsibility, I will do a big job. I assure you that we have done development before and we will continue the work of development of the state."