BJP's Khushbu Sundar meets with accident, says 'Lord Murugan saved us'

New Delhi: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) met with a car accident near Melmarvathur in Tamil Nadu.

The actor tuned politician informed on Twitter, that she was on her way to Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yatra when a tanker rammed into their car. She further said that she was safe and was continuing with her journey.

"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai. Police are investigating the case. Lord Murugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she worte.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Sundar shared pictures of her damaged car on Twitter. She informed that the Police are investigating the matter.

In another tweet she clarified, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.”