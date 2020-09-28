BJP's Kirit Somaiya sits on protest, accuses BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar of fraudulently occupying SRA flats

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday (September 28) staged a protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters accusing BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar and her family members of corruption.

Somaiya alleged that Pednekar fraudulently occupied redeveloped slum accommodation and had been using it as her office.

Demanding the resignation of the BMC Mayor, Somaiya said she should be removed from the post in case she refuses to step down. The BJP leader then threatened to sit on an indefinite protest outside the BMC headquarters if action is not initiated against her.

On Monday, Somaiya, along with his supporters, launched a protest demanding action against Pednekar. The protest by the BJP leader came under Section 144, which is in place in Mumbai in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

According to ANI, Somaiya was detained and taken to the Azad Maidan Police Station.