New Delhi: Former Bhopal corporator, Sanjay Varma, a staunch BJP worker has lead the party with a surprising turn of events. According to the committee’s figures, 16,111 Congress leaders and workers and a handful of leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have joined the party since March 21.

How Did The Shift Happen?

Sanjay Varma plays a major role. He has been enticing Congress members to join BJP. Therefore, a larger political dynamic is at play. Led by former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the committee has been actively recruiting Congress members into the BJP fold since March 21.

Varma, on the other hand, plays a strong role in identifying genuine devotees and opportunists.

Dispute Over Figures

The BJP claims a significant influx of Congress members, including prominent leaders, while projecting a grim picture for the Congress. In contrast, the Congress challenges the figure of 16,111, and alleges exaggeration and says it is barely at 600.

BJP's Strategic Goals

The BJP's primary aim in Madhya Pradesh, slated for elections, is to dismantle the Congress organizationally, eyeing all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Significant departures from various districts underscore the BJP's widespread influence and its efforts to weaken Congress strongholds.

Why Leave Congress?

Former Congress party workers cite the disagreement with senior leadership emerges as a common thread among defectors, citing grievances and lack of vision within the Congress.