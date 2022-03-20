हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur Government Formation

BJP's N Biren Singh meets governor, stakes claim to power

Manipur Government Formation

BJP's N Biren Singh meets governor, stakes claim to power 

BJP&#039;s N Biren Singh meets governor, stakes claim to power
BJP delegation meeting state Governor La. Ganesan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and acting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today met state Governor La. Ganesan and submitted his claim to power in the state assembly.  N Biren Singh was accompanied by a senior delegation of central BJP leaders that included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Kiren Rijuju.

Earlier today, the BJP finalised N Biren Singh's name for another term after much discussion and deliberations. N Biren Singh was elected as the party's legislative group leader. The meeting took place in state capital Imphal in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The decision was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman who has been appointed as the central observer for the state.

The two central ministers were accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and legislators Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand, who had gone to New Delhi on Saturday. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also arrived with them.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

