BJP's nationalism is fake, they don't understand economic policies: Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh: With the Punjab Assembly Elections just days away, former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government.

The former PM said that instead of trying to rectify the mistakes it made in the last seven-and-half years, the government is simply focusing on attacking independent India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "I categorically believe that the post of Prime Minister has a special significance. Simply by blaming history, one cannot mitigate their own mistakes," Singh said, adding, "As a prime minister of 10 years, instead of talking, I focused on my work."

Singh also accused the BJP of being divisive and added, "I never divided the country for my political gains. I did not compromise on the dignity of the nation and the post of prime minister. Despite the challenges, I raised the pride and honour of my country."

Further attacking the BJP, Singh said, "Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation. Their (BJP govt's) nationalism is based on the British's divide and rule policy. Constitutional institutions are being weakened."

He also criticised the government over the issue of PM Modi's security fiasco, while he was on his way to Ferozepur. Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stranded for around 20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesting farmers in Punjab's Ferozepur and the BJP government had made several allegations against the Punjab Congress government. "A few days ago, in the name of PM's security, there was an attempt to defame Punjab and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Just as it was the case during the farmers' movement, there was an attempt to defame Punjab and Punjabiyat. The world remembers the patriotism, courage and sacrifice of Punjabis."

Singh also criticised the current government's economic policies. "They (BJP-led govt) have no understanding of economic policy. In fact, the issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress the case." Singh said he is happy that the BJP, which had accused him of being silent, weak, and promoting corruption, is being exposed before people. "People are remembering our (Congress) good work," Singh said.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi promises to free Punjab from sand and drug mafia, says 'Congress always betrayed farmers'

The former PM said that unemployment is at its peak today because of wrong economic policies. Students, women, businessmen, and farmers, our 'anyadatas' - are all upset. "Social inequalities are growing in the country, people's debts are going up, while income is decreasing. Rich is getting richer and poor is becoming poorer. By distorting the actual figures, this government is presenting a wrong picture before the people and saying everything is fine."

"People are being divided in the name of religion and caste. The fake nationalism of this government is as hollow as it is proving to be dangerous," Sigh said, adding that he is appealing to the people of Punjab to vote for the Congress party.



Live TV