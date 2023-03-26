topStoriesenglish2588097
NewsIndia
BJP

BJP's Pamela Goswami Acquitted In Cocaine Case

Pamela Goswami said that this whole conspiracy was hatched to tarnish her and the party's image during the elections. 

Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BJP's Pamela Goswami Acquitted In Cocaine Case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pamela Goswami has been acquitted in cocaine smuggling case filed against her during 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. Pamela Goswami, who was allegedly caught with 76 grams of cocaine, claimed that one Rakesh Singh had hatched the conspiracy to trap her. Pamela claimed that Rakesh Singh got it placed in her car. 

Pamela Goswami said that this whole conspiracy was hatched to tarnish her and the party's image during the elections. "It's been the most enlightening journey of my life. I learned a lot about human behaviour during this time. This experience has strengthened me and helped me bring out the best version of myself," Goswami said while talking to media. 

"I got the support of the workers, the trust of the top leadership, and the full support of the public. Without their help, this fight would have been much more difficult. I am grateful to everyone from the bottom of my heart for being there for me during this difficult time."

Pamela Goswami said that she was "under a lot of stress throughout this two-year ordeal."

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at that time, was arrested along with a friend, Prabir Kumar Dey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on Friday after nearly 90 gm of cocaine valuing lakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car, according to police.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'