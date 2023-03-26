BJP's Pamela Goswami Acquitted In Cocaine Case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pamela Goswami has been acquitted in cocaine smuggling case filed against her during 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. Pamela Goswami, who was allegedly caught with 76 grams of cocaine, claimed that one Rakesh Singh had hatched the conspiracy to trap her. Pamela claimed that Rakesh Singh got it placed in her car.

Pamela Goswami said that this whole conspiracy was hatched to tarnish her and the party's image during the elections. "It's been the most enlightening journey of my life. I learned a lot about human behaviour during this time. This experience has strengthened me and helped me bring out the best version of myself," Goswami said while talking to media.

"I got the support of the workers, the trust of the top leadership, and the full support of the public. Without their help, this fight would have been much more difficult. I am grateful to everyone from the bottom of my heart for being there for me during this difficult time."

Pamela Goswami said that she was "under a lot of stress throughout this two-year ordeal."

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at that time, was arrested along with a friend, Prabir Kumar Dey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on Friday after nearly 90 gm of cocaine valuing lakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car, according to police.