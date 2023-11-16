New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Thursday, calling it the development roadmap for the state. The manifesto includes various promises for the welfare of women, farmers and the poor. “This manifesto is not a mere formality for us, it is our roadmap for development. We deliver on our words, we will do what we have said, we will fulfill our promises,” Nadda said.

Some of the key promises in the BJP manifesto are:

Rs 450 subsidy on LPG cylinder for Ujjawala beneficiaries

Bonus of Rs 2,700 per quintal on MSP for wheat

Savings bond of Rs 2 lakh for girl child

‘Mahila thana’ in every district, ‘mahila desk’ in every police station

Anti Romeo Squad in every city

Nadda also attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing it of corruption, nepotism and violence. He said, “Congress is known for five things in the last five years - corruption, insult of mothers, playing with the dignity of martyrs, disrespect of women, farmers, highest VAT on petrol and diesel, playing with the future of youth, the number of paper leaks here is record-breaking, oppression of the poor. The Gehlot government is an example of how Congress promotes corruption and nepotism.”

Nadda slammed the Congress regime for running bulldozers on some people’s houses and encouraging some people to behead others. He said, “This happens only under Congress’ rule.”

He said the BJP will launch a ‘Lado Incentive Scheme’ for the empowerment of women, under which the BJP government will give a saving bond of Rs 2 lakh to newborn girls.