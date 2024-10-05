Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for being unable to control crime against women and failing to deliver justice to girls and women.

"Under Mamata Banerjee no Maa Maati Manush or Mahila is safe... Only rapists are. A Class 4 girl has been raped and murdered on her way back home from tuition at a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Angry villagers attacked the Kultali PS since they refused to take the complaint lest they upset Home Minister Mamata Banerjee. From RG Kar case to this, institutional cover-up and Balatkari Bachao are the only agenda of TMC government. Mamata Banerjee must Go," said Poonawalla in a post on X.

He also posted a video on social media in which he made allegations against the West Bengal government, specifically claiming that they support criminal activities and individuals accused of rape.

"Today, betis are unsafe and it is only the rapists who are getting all the Mamata patronage and support of the TMC government. From RGKAR case to dozens and dozens of cases. And now we have seen that in the Kripa Khali area, an 11-year-old Hindu girl has been brutally raped and murdered and what is worse is... when her body was discovered by the villagers and they went to the police station, the police station did not take the complaint for certain vested interest and vote bank-related purposes," he allegedd.

He further said, "There's also another factor that Mamata Banerjee has asked all the police stations and all the police officers not to file the complaints so that the data of rapes in the NCRB data for West Bengal does not show up as high. These kind of things are being done in West Bengal."