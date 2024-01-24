NEW DELHI: The Centre's decision to posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister and Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur has sent shockwaves through the political corridors of the state. The move has triggered diverse reactions, with the BJP welcoming it, Nitish Kumar hailing it as a 'good decision,' and RJD labelling it a "political gimmick."

BJP's Strategic Move: Stumping Nitish In The Socio-Cultural Vortex

Nitish Kumar, a seasoned practitioner of coalition politics, now faces the socio-cultural ripples initiated by the BJP. The decision to honour Karpoori Thakur, amid the backdrop of the Ram Temple consecration, is perceived as a strategic move. This has put Nitish in a challenging position, considering his historical opposition to Lalu Yadav and his emphasis on empowering marginalized communities.

Nitish's Dilemma: Caught Between Past Alliances And Shifting Dynamics

The decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur adds to Nitish Kumar's political predicament. As a key player in Bihar's political landscape, his stance on social justice, sub-categorization of OBCs, and historical opposition to Lalu Yadav now intersects with BJP's evolving social engineering. The blurred caste lines and the aftermath of the Ayodhya movement have further complicated the dynamics of Janata Dal offshoots.

Strategic Calculations For Nitish Kumar: Navigating The Changing Political Winds

Nitish Kumar, akin to the late Ram Vilas Paswan, sensed the changing political landscape in Bihar. However, if he aligns with RJD in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Chirag Paswan factor may hamper his strike rate, affecting his bargaining power in future polls. The Bharat Ratna decision adds another layer to Nitish's strategic calculations, requiring him to navigate the complex currents of Bihar politics.

Bharat Ratna: A Symbolic Tribute to Thakur's Social Justice Crusade

Beyond the political discourse, the Bharat Ratna serves as a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's unwavering commitment to social justice. Recognized as 'Jan Nayak,' his tireless efforts to uplift the underprivileged underscore the award's significance. Thakur's legacy, marked by a dedicated fight against social discrimination, finds posthumous acknowledgment through Bharat Ratna.

Karpoori Thakur's Enduring Legacy: A Lifelong Struggle for the Marginalized

Karpoori Thakur's legacy transcends party lines, reflecting a lifelong commitment to affirmative action and the empowerment of the poor and marginalized. Born on January 24, 1924, and passing away on February 17, 1988, Thakur's impact on Indian politics remains profound. The Bharat Ratna, awarded posthumously, stands as a testament to his enduring contribution and relentless struggle for social justice.