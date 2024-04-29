Indore Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a big setback for Congress, the party is staring at an uncertain path in Madhya Pradesh's Indore ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress candidate from the seat Akshay Bam dropped out of the race after filing nominations, two weeks ahead of voting. He went to the Collector's office accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola to withdraw his candidacy.

The nominations for the Indore seat ended on April 25 and the constituency will vote in fourth phase on May 13. Today was the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP Indore MP Shankar Lalwani. While Indore has been a BJP's stronghol, withdrawal of Bam's candidature will certainly make the contest one-sided. Once the final list of candidates in fray is announced by the District Election Officer by this evening or tomorrow, Congress will have to make its bet clear.

Shring the news on X, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister, Madhya Pradesh Government, welcomed Bam into the BJP.

Now, since the last day of nomination is already over, the Congress will have to look for another candidate from those in the fray - as an independent or from any other party. The final list of candidates will be announced tomorrow. If all other candidates withdrew their nominations, then Lalwani will be declared a winner unopposed, just like the BJP's Surat MP Mukesh Dalal.

Mukesh Dalal was declared winner after canddiature of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and backup candidate Suresh Padsala were rejected after their proposers backed out.