Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782789https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjym-rally-clashes-fir-against-12051-individuals-including-jharkhand-bjp-chief-registered-2782789.html
NewsIndia
BJYM RALL

BJYM Rally Clashes: FIR Against 12,051 Individuals, Including Jharkhand BJP Chief Registered

All BJP Jharkhand leaders, senior leaders, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi and other leaders participated in this youth protest rally.

 

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 05:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJYM Rally Clashes: FIR Against 12,051 Individuals, Including Jharkhand BJP Chief Registered P.C- PTI

An FIR was registered on Saturday against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Ranchi, officials said.

"FIR registered against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a BJYM rally. Those named are BJP state president Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, MoS Defense Sanjay Seth, spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo and others," Ranchi Police said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand unit took out a 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' in Ranchi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government on August 23 (Friday). All BJP Jharkhand leaders, senior leaders, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi and other leaders participated in this youth protest rally.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth said that corruption is at its peak in Jharkhand, youth are not getting employment, and women's safety is the biggest issue. The Hemant Soren government will have to answer all these.
Assembly elections are going to be held in Jharkhand this year and BJP has fully prepared to corner the government. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh