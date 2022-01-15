BKU to observe 'Virodh Diwas' on Jan 31 if govt doesn't respond to demands

New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union on Saturday (January 15) said that if the government doesn't respond to their demands then they will observe 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31.

Talking to the media, Yudhvir Singh of BKU said, "Till now, Centre has neither formed a committee on MSP nor approached us on it. Govt hasn't removed the MoS whose son is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. If govt doesn't respond to our demands then we'll observe 'Virodh Diwas' on Jan 31."

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait informed that the union will visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet affected farmers' families.

"We will visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for 3-4 days from January 21 and meet the affected farmers' families. We will discuss and form a strategy on the further course of action of our agitation," said Tikait.

