BALOCH LIBERATION ARMY

BLA Threatens China As Pakistani Forces Struggle Against Baloch Army

The insurgency in Balochistan, which has long been a thorn in Pakistan's side, appears to be intensifying. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has once again raised the stakes in Pakistan, issuing a direct threat to both China and Pakistan. The BLA, a separatist group fighting for independence in Balochistan, released a new video on social media where a Baloch commander warned China and Pakistan to leave Balochistan. This comes just after BLA fighters hoisted their flag near a military post in Lasbela, following an attack on a Pakistani army camp. In today's DNA, we will explain the issue to you:

The insurgency in Balochistan, which has long been a thorn in Pakistan's side, appears to be intensifying. Recently, the BLA conducted a series of coordinated attacks in eight districts under "Operation Haroof," targeting Pakistani military camps and installations. Despite the Pakistani army's efforts, the Baloch fighters have continued to maintain a stronghold in the region, with many areas still out of the military's control.

In response to the growing threat, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an urgent meeting with his cabinet. It was decided that a major military operation would be launched against the Baloch separatists. This decision has sparked speculation that Pakistan may undertake another large-scale military campaign similar to "Operation Zarb-e-Azb."

From 2014 to 2017, the Pakistani military waged Operation Zarb-e-Azb, a controversial campaign in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The operation targeted several militant groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda, who were posing a significant threat to Pakistan's security forces. During this campaign, Pakistan's air force carried out bombing raids on its own soil, a move that drew widespread criticism.

The operation, aimed at eliminating insurgent groups, led to the deaths of around 3,500 militants and over 500 Pakistani soldiers. However, it also displaced nearly a million innocent civilians. If a similar operation is launched in Balochistan, the economic and humanitarian costs could be enormous.

As tensions rise in the region, the situation in Balochistan is quickly becoming a major issue for Pakistan’s government, with the potential to further destabilize the already fragile country. The looming question remains: will Pakistan undertake another brutal military campaign, risking further humanitarian crises and economic strain?

