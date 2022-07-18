65 people have been reported to be affected by black fever (kala-azar) in at least 11 districts of West Bengal for the past few weeks. The news was informed by the sources of the health department. It is feared that the number of these patients may increase. Black fever usually occurs every 25 to 30 years in India and the rest of the world. Black fever remains generally epidemic. Now suddenly, symptoms of black fever have appeared again in 11 districts of West Bengal.

The health department said that surveillance is already underway to prevent the spread of black fever. Darjeeling, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Kalimpong have high incidence of this fever. In addition to North Bengal, there have been reports of Black Fever cases in South Bengal as well. Cases of black fever have occurred in districts like Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad.

Black Fever: Beware of Sand Fly

Female Sand flies lay eggs on damp walls or floors. Parasites live in the body of that fly. From that black fever is infected in the human body. According to sources, initiatives are being taken by the state government to provide houses and toilets for the affected people to eradicate the disease. Sand flies cannot fly like mosquitoes. So there is no reason to think that sand flies will spread the infection by flying from one place to another. Humans are the main carriers. Therefore, rapid testing should be arranged by controlling the movement of people in the affected areas.

The most dangerous form of leishmaniasis caused by the parasite is visceral leishmaniasis, better known as black fever. It may take 2 months to 6 months for symptoms to appear after the germs of this disease enter the body. It is important to say that Black fever was considered extinct long ago. In 1922, Upendranath Brahmachari discovered the deadly form of leishmaniasis. He called it dermal leishmanoid, marked by the appearance of sudden eruptions on the face of the patients without fever or other complaints. He observed it as a disease in partially cured cases of kala-azar, along with those who had no history of the disease at all.