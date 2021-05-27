हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Black fungus

Black fungus declared notified disease under Epidemic Act in Delhi

PTI photo

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of black fungus in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city, according to a government notification released on Thursday (May 27).

The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be valid for a year from the date of publication, states that all healthcare facilities, government or private, will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus in the national capital to the city health department.

All healthcare facilities in Delhi will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of black fungus issued by the Health Ministry, it said. "No person or institution or organisation will spread any information or material for the management of black fungus without prior permission of the health department," the new regulation stated.

The regulations further said that any person, institution or organisation disobeying these new norms on black fungus shall be deemed to be committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

About 600 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in the national capital till May 26, with over 200 being recorded on May 23 alone, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. 

