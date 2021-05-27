Black fungus: Use of industrial oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients be linked to rise in mucormycosis cases?

New Delhi: At a time when several secondary fungal infections are being reported among those who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19 coronavirus, experts are speculating whether the rise in the Mucormycosis cases is linked to use of industrial oxygen and its possible contamination.

Mumbai doctors have expressed doubts that the usage of non-medical grade oxygen cyclinders for COVID-19 patients could have played a possible role behind the rise in black fungus cases across the country. Uncontrolled diabetes and use of high dose steroids have been identified as the primary factors behind the cases of black fungus or mucormycosis by the experts.

During the second wave, industrial oxygen were diverted for medical use in many parts of the country to meet the oxygen demand. Doctors in Mumbai say that there is a difference in the way medical oxygen and industrial oxygen are manufactured. Also, speaking of industrial oxygen cylinders, they are not medical grade and often prone to leaks, being transported in trucks and vans. As per experts, the hygiene of industrial oxygen cylinders are often compromised in comparision to medical oxygen.

Also, the water used in humidifier bottles through which oxygen is given to the patient, needs to be sterile and clean. If not, it may lead to risk of increase in contamination as the patient is likely to inhale fungal spores.

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, the ministry has said.

