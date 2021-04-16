Black marketing of COVID-19 medicine Remdesivir busted in Kanpur

Kanpur: On Thursday evening, three suspects were arrested in a joint operation by UP STF and local police based on input shared by the Lucknow-based Military Intelligence (MI) unit for their involvement in black marketing of COVID-19 medicine, Remdesivir COVIFOR.

Earlier this week officials of the MI unit while working on inputs related to a suspicious group, learned that COVID-19 medicine Remdevisir is being sold in black by some individuals.

The demand for this COVID-19 medicine was very high in the market owing to the increase in COVID cases in India.

Finding the input relevant, it was developed and actionable leads were acquired. To take the case to logical conclusion all the leads were shared with the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police.

UP STF further developed the leads and with help from Kotwali police arrested the three suspects, namely Sachin Kumar, Mohan Soni and Prashant Shukla red-handed in a trap-based joint operation at Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur this evening.

The joint team of police recovered a total of 265 bottles of the medicine from the three suspects who were selling it in black for Rs 4000 per bottle (amounting to more than Rs 10 Lakh). The police team is questioning the three and examine further leads.

