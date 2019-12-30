Blast in chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla; 3 dead

New Delhi: At least three people died while two others are said to be missing after a fire broke out following a blast at a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil Kandla Refinery in Gujarat on Monday (December 30).

According to sources, the blast was so massive that at least three labourers died on the spot while two others were still missing till the last filing of the report. However, the two missing labourers are feared dead by the rescue officials.

It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was the reason behind the blast. There were at least five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker.

Firetenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are currently underway.