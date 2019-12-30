हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Blast in chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat's Kandla; 3 dead

Firetenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Blast in chemical factory near Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat&#039;s Kandla; 3 dead
ANI photo

New Delhi: At least three people died while two others are said to be missing after a fire broke out following a blast at a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil Kandla Refinery in Gujarat on Monday (December 30). 

According to sources, the blast was so massive that at least three labourers died on the spot while two others were still missing till the last filing of the report. However, the two missing labourers are feared dead by the rescue officials. 

It is being reported that an oil tanker caught fire and was the reason behind the blast. There were at least five people present in the immediate vicinity of that tanker. 

Firetenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Tags:
GujaratGujarat factory blastKandla Portfiretenderschemical factory
Next
Story

Delhi likely to record coldest day of December on Monday in last 119 years: IMD

Must Watch

PT17M23S

Uddhav government's first cabinet expansion today, Ajit Pawar to be Deputy CM