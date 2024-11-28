Advertisement
DELHI BLAST

Blast Near PVR In Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Probe Underway

An explosion occurred near a PVR multiplex in north Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, the officials said.

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An explosion occurred near a PVR multiplex in north Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, an official said.

"We received a call regarding a blast in the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following the rest of the details," an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

 

Further details awaited.

 

