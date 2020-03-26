Blasts reported near cremation site of those killed in Kabul gurudwara attack; India condemns

KABUL/NEW DELHI: Last rites of Tian Singh, the Indian national who was among those killed in Wednesday's attack on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, were performed on Thursday (March 26, 2020). Mothers, sisters, daughters of the Sikhs who were killed in the Kabul Gurudwara terror attack broke down when their last rites were being performed.

Meanwhile, blasts were also reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep concern on reports of blasts near the cremation site of those killed in an attack on gurudwara in Kabul by Islamic State. "Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul," the EAM said in a tweet.

Tian Singh’s family had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help from the government. Tian Singh, who was among those killed in the attack, had travelled to Afghanistan along with his family to visit their relatives and friends.

His wife and son had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of his death and violence faced by the minorities in Afghanistan. In their letter, they had appealed to the Prime Minister to facilitate transportation of Tian Singh's mortal remains to Delhi where they wish to perform his last rites.

Their letter mentioned that other children of the slain Indian are in the US and UK and are unable to travel to India due to the on-going 21-day lockdown in the country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In response, the EAM had said that the government is working to bring back the mortal remains of Tian Singh, who was killed during the attack.

"Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy is working on the return of mortal remains of Tian Singh. Will keep you updated," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those killed in the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan.

"I am saddened by the terror attack at the Gurudwara in Kabul. I express my condolences to the families of all the deceased," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with people of his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing.

The terror attack took place on Wednesday leaving at least 27 dead and eight others injured.