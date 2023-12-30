'Blatant Violation Of Poll Code': Rajasthan Congress Hits Out At BJP For Making Karanpur Candidate A Minister

The BJP is all set to face its first bypoll under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. While the election for 199 assembly seats of Rajasthan was held in November, the poll for the Karanpur seat was suspended due to the demise of the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The Congress then fielded Rupinder Singh Kooner, son of Gurmeet Singh Kooner, from the seat, in a likely bid to get sympathy votes. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Surendra Pal Singh from the seat.

Now, in a likely bid to counter the sympathy factor, the BJP today made Surendra Pal Singh a Minister of State (Independent) in the Bhajan Lal cabinet. However, the Congress was quick to slam the BJP over the issue. "Currently, the code of conduct is in force due to the assembly by-election in ShriKaranpur. But BJP has done the work of luring the voters by giving ministerial posts to its candidate amidst the code of conduct. The self-respecting people of ShriKaranpur are understanding the politics behind this undemocratic and indecent step. The Election Commission should take cognizance of this matter and take appropriate action," said Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Today we saw that BJP's ego was at peak...BJP has defied the Election Commission and violated the Model Code of Conduct by administering the oath of office to a BJP candidate from Shri Karanpur, Surendra Pal Singh TT...We condemn this. BJP does not believe in the Constitution and Election Commission."

On the other hand, Surendra Pal Singh said that the voters of Karanpur are very understanding and exuded confidence that he will win the election. It's one of the rare instances when a contesting candidate has been made a minister. The voting will take place on January 5 and the counting of votes will take place on January 8.