Following separatist leader Yasin Malik’s conviction by a Delhi court in connection with various cases of terrorism, late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna’s Nirmal Khanna said that Malik's conviction has raised a new hope and he would be hanged for her husband’s alleged murder. Sqn leader Ravi Khanna's blood is following him. He will not be spared even in that case...'Blood for Blood, Death for Death'. I am waiting ...We will also get justice", Nirmal Khanna said.

"I am hopeful I will get justice. The previous governments refused to give martyr status to my husband and treated killer Yasin Malik like Mahatma Gandhi. Pakistan must be crying over the conviction of Yasin Malik because he was their agent," she told Times Now in an interview.

The separatist leader was allegedly involved in the murder of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in 1990. Ravi Khanna (38) had 27 bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. (With agency inputs)

Live TV