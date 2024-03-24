'Bloodshed Returns In Bengal Politics...': Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC Of Assaulting BJP Workers

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP Leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking and assaulting the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling party, Adhikari said that 'bloodshed has retured in Bengal Politics ahead of the general elections.'

Sharing photos and video of the incident, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari Alleged that the TMC goons "attacked and brutally assaulted" the BJP workers of the Canning Purba Assembly. Adhikari also accused Hossain Sheikh of perpetrating the crime.

"Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections. Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh; close aide of Canning Purba MLA; Saokat Molla; whose reputation is akin to Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime," wrote Adhikari on X.

Adhikari further urged the Election Commission to action on the matter and appealed to the agency to put Hossain Sheikh. "I request the Election Commission of India, if they intend to prevent the repeat of 2021 Post Poll Violence and the bloodbath of 2023 WB Panchayat Elections, the time to act is now," wrote Adhikari.

"Kindly put people like Hossain Sheikh behind the bars and keep people like Saokat Molla under observation as he possesses the machinery to rig the polls. This is the only way to ensure free and fair polls," he added.