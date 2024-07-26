Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Unveils Vitamin C Serum For Radiant And Glowing Skin

“I have been using serums in our professional range all along and was impressed with their results. With regular use of the serums, you can attain highly improved skin. They help to “Reset your Skin” and give you Good Skin Days ahead,” says Dr Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Vitamin C Serum is an amazing skincare product that combines the benefits of natural extracts, essential oils, and vitamin C. This serum is an antioxidant and anti-ageing agent that repairs sun damage, treats hyperpigmentation and reduces fine lines. The vitamin C in this serum is sourced from natural extracts, making it highly effective in promoting collagen production, fighting free radicals, and brightening the skin. The essential oils and natural extracts present in this serum nourish and rejuvenate the skin, making it healthy and radiant.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Vitamin C serum offers multiple benefits, making it a must-have in every skincare routine.

Brightens Skin Tone: The regular use of the serum helps to diminish dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a brighter and radiant complexion.

Boosts Collagen: Vitamin C in this serum is sourced from natural extracts, making it highly effective in promoting collagen production.

Calming: Natural extracts like aloe vera gel soothe and calm the skin and reduce redness and inflammation.

Hydration and Nourishment: Formulated with Hyaluronic acid, this serum provides deep nourishment, leaving the skin supple and soft.

How to Use: Take a few drops of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Vitamin C Serum. Apply and massage gently on the cleansed face and neck. Use it every morning and night. Apply Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic sunscreen during the day for added protection.

Availability and Pricing: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Vitamin C Serum is available to purchase at select outlets in Delhi and NCR region, the official website of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, and marketplaces such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Nykaa, and Purplle.

The serum is priced at INR 575 for a 30 ml bottle making it an affordable luxury for all the skincare enthusiasts.

About Aroma Magic

In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr Blossom Kochhar, along with her husband, the late Col V Kochhar sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in India. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic prides itself on being one of the pioneers of Aromatherapy products in India committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world taken over by artificiality. Today, the company's affairs are spearheaded by Dr Blossom Kochhar's daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar who preserves the roots while driving the company to new heights. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 200+ signature Aromatherapy skin, hair, and wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are 100% organic and every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly and recyclable packing.

As Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic takes from nature, it holds itself obliged to give back to nature too. The company engages itself month upon month in a plethora of tree plantations and conservation drives in collaboration with 'Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust.' With a pledge of planting at least one tree a day since 2015 Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic has planted over 6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan an NGO specialising in childhood cancer, the Indian Cancer Society, and Festival of Hope. Education and skilling, that is from where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started have provided free training and livelihood to economically backward youth and women, especially disabled youth and widows in the last 3 decades. Helping Other People Eat (HOPE) is a corporate philanthropic initiative taken by Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic. Dr Kochhar launched the initiative in 2020 to feed COVID-19 patients. We haven’t looked back since and continue to feed cancer patients, underprivileged people, and migrant labourers in association with Kalyan Trust NGO.

Dr Blossom Kochhar has started a school in Patparganj, New Delhi to educate the children of the slums. We have more than 60 people studying in the learning centre and underprivileged students are employed as teachers. The rent of the premises and the salaries of the teachers at the learning centre have been taken care of by Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

