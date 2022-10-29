'BLOW to the spirit of every NIRBHAYA, Send Ram Rahim-Bilkis Bano Rapist...': Delhi women panel's chief appeals THIS to PM Modi

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been released from jail on parole for 40 days. But many people are not happy with the parole of Ram Rahim, guilty of murder and rape. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Ram Rahim be jailed. Swati claims that releasing criminals like Ram Rahim from jail means taking away the security of all 'Nirbhayas' across the country. The head of the Delhi Commission for Women also demanded that criminals like Ram Rahim be jailed immediately.

Swati says, "Ram Rahim is a rapist and a murderer. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment, but the Haryana government released him on parole whenever he wanted. He is organizing satsangs out of jail and the Haryana government's deputy speaker and mayor are also attending the event.'' Swati also claimed that the political leaders present at Gurmeet's satsang were all his devotees. Swati appealed to the Haryana government to cancel Gurmeet's parole and send him to jail.

बिलक़िस बानो के बलात्कारियों और राम रहीम का आज़ाद घूमना देश की हर निर्भया के हौसले पर चोट है…! माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील है की क़ानून सख़्त करें और इन रेपिस्ट को जेल पहुँचाएँ! pic.twitter.com/Q8ygiTxzQ0 October 29, 2022

In fact, for the past few days, the politics of Haryana has been abuzz with Ram Rahim's release on parole. Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar claimed on Friday, "The government does not release anyone. Court released. I will not say anything more about it." Apart from murder, rape, there are a number of other charges against Ram Rahim. Among them, one of the sensational allegations is about Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, Honeypreet.

After Ram Rahim's arrest, at least 38 people were killed in violence by Dera supporters. Honeypreet Insan alias Priyanka Taneja was arrested for allegedly fueling the riots and helping Ram Rahim escape. Ram Rahim is serving 20 years in jail for rape and murder. This time after coming out on parole, Ram Rahim said, "Our daughter's name is Honeypreet. Many call her 'Didi'. But there is a complication in this, because everyone is Didi. So now we have named her 'Ruhani Didi'. To make it easier to pronounce, this name can also be modernized as Ruhdi."

The activities of this 'Ruhdi' are no less sensational. 41-year-old Honeypreet introduced herself on social media as 'Sinful Angel'. She claims that 'Papa' i.e. Ram Rahim, who went to jail on charges of murder and rape of two disciples, is actually innocent. Sometimes she accompanies 'papa' in 'cultural activities'. Honeypreet alias Ruhidi alias Priyanka married Biswas Gupta in 1999. After 11 years of happily married life, suddenly Ram Rahim appeared in the life of the couple. As Priyanka gets closer to Ram Rahim, the distance grows with husband Biswas.

Honeypreet left her in-laws after a decade and a year of marriage. She started living with Rahim. She started introducing herself as Ram Rahim's adopted daughter. But is it really so? Biswas alleged that in 2011, he caught Honeypreet red-handed. What happened that day? Biswas said, "I went to Ram Rahim's place. I immediately saw the two of them having sex. After knowing what I found, Priyanka (Honeypreet) and Ram Rahim both threatened me. It is said that my family will be destroyed if it is known. After that, I left Dera and ran away."

But Honeypreet has always denied this allegation. She claims that Biswas is saying all this out of frustration. Virtually the same complaint was made by Biswas' father, Mahendra. From 1970, Mahendra traveled to Dera. But after this incident, he also stopped going to Dera. In 2002, journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati was shot dead. His newspaper 'Pura Sach' published a letter. The letter described how Ram Rahim sexually assaulted one of his disciples. The court found Ram Rahim guilty in that incident.

Based on that report, the CBI started an investigation. Ram Rahim was eventually found guilty after many legal battles. His adopted daughter Honeypreet alias Ruhidi was arrested for helping Ram Rahim escape.