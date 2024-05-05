Blue Corner Notice Against Prajwal Revanna: What Is It? How Does It Affect Diplomatic Passport Holders?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a blue corner notice against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The probing team is already taking help from Interpol to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India. Earlier, a lookout notice was sent to all the international checkpoints. Revanna has fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport after around 3,000 videos of him allegedly involved in sexual assault went viral on April 28.

What Is Blue Corner Notice?

Imagine The Blue Corner Notice is like a digital 'wanted' poster that's shared among countries. It is a form of alert used by Interpol to disseminate worldwide information regarding wanted individuals for criminal activities. This mechanism facilitates the exchange of crucial information and requests for aid among countries to come up with a synergetic response to cross-border criminal activities.

How Does the Blue Corner Notice Affect Diplomatic Passport Holders?

For a diplomatic passport holder like Revanna, the notice dissolves his immunity from legal action and extradition requests from his home country. It suggests that the international authorities are seeking his return to India to face charges. While, through this issuance of Blue Corner Notice, the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the obscene video scandal hopes to get information on the whereabouts of the JD(S) leader.

Different Types of Notices

Blue notices are issued right after or before criminal charges are filed; on the contrary, red notices are sent out when a fugitive is convicted of the criminal charges.

There are in total seven types of notices: red, yellow, blue, black, green, orange, and purple. Each notice has its own distinct purpose and carries consequences. Interpol issues these notices based on requests from a member country's National Central Bureau and distributes them to all member nations. In this case, the SIT approached CBI, the nodal body responsible for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna.