BMC announces women's exclusive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Friday

Mumbai: In a move to encourage women to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced an exclusive vaccination drive for women to be held on Friday (September 17).

The special drive will be conducted at government and BMC vaccination centres across the city from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm.

The women would not be required to make online appointments for vaccination, instead, they can directly walk-in to the designated centres.

“All Govt. and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccines to only women this Friday. (17.09.2021). The centres will be open from 10.30 am - 6:30 pm. All women can walk into the centres for their dose, online registration will be closed,” BMC tweeted on Thursday.

The civic body posted the lists of vaccination centres indicating the availability of vaccines. The slots for both doses of vaccines will be made available at the centres. The registrations will be done on the spot.

List of centres in the ward & related details about vaccination for 18+ onwards

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally to 7,36,284 and death toll to 16,037, a civic official said.

This is after a gap of a week that the daily COVID-19 case count has once again surged over 500 in the country's financial capital.

