BMC prepares for worst-case scenario of 75,000 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has projected Mumbai will have almost 75,000 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 by the end of May. According to the BMC, among these, while 12,000 cases are projected to be symptomatic, the remaining 63,000 cases are projected to be asymptomatic.

The report suggests that bracing itself for the impact, the municipal corporation has started preparing beds for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. At least 50,000 isolation beds have so far been identified at hotels, hostels, sports complexes, educational institutions, gymkhanas, clubs, public and marriage halls among others in the city.

According to sources, the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will soon house a 300-bed isolation facility. The Mahin nature park and Joshi school in Dharavi will also be converted into isolation centres with 600 beds each, respectively.

Other isolation centres are being prepared at the Nehru Science Centre with 100 beds; Nehru Planetarium and Richardson Cruddas Mills with 200 beds each respectively.

The BMC is expecting that the isolation centres with 75,000 beds in total will be prepared by the end of week.

On May 4, Mumbai recorded 510 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, taking the total number in the city past the 9,000-mark. At least 18 people died of the infection in the city, taking the death toll in Mumbai to 361.