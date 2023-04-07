BMC Razes Five 'Illegally Built' Film Studios In Mumbai's Coastal Area

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, carried out a demolition drive against five illegal film studios in Madh, Erangal, and Bhati areas in the Western suburbs of Mumbai. These studios fall in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and the demolition would be completed within two days, according to a statement by the civic body.

The demolition drive was initiated after the National Green Tribunal vacated its stay and ordered action against the studios as per ANI. Of the 11 film studios operating illegally in the area, four were dismantled by their owners after getting the notice, two studios obtained required permissions, and five studios had secured stay orders. A team of 10 engineers and 40 civic employees carried out the demolitions with the help of JCB machines, two dumpers, two gas cutters, and other equipment amid police presence, reported ANI.

However, the demolition drive also targeted a movie studio built by former minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh in the Madh area of Mumbai. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shaikh had constructed the studio illegally on thousands of square meters of space on the basis of false permissions and fake documents. Somaiya also claimed that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew about the illegal scam but did not take any action.

While talking to ANI, Somiaya alleged, "Permission was given to shoot here by installing a temporary shed for the film set, which was later converted into a bungalow and studio made of cement and concrete."

He further said, "BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn`t take action. We approached the court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed. Requested CM and Dy CM to order a probe into this."