BMC starts construction of underpasses for animals in Aarey Colony

In view of the frequent wildlife sightings at Aarey area here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started building underpasses for animals to pass through to prevent human-animal conflicts and protect the ecosystem, an official said on Saturday. Leopards, spotted deer, small Indian civet, rusty spotted cat and palm civet often cross roads while moving around in the forested area. "The BMC has started constructing three underpasses on the Aarey colony road, and 15 more will be built once the monsoon season is over," said Ulhas Mahale, chief engineer of the BMC's roads department.

The forest department has given the civic body designs and specifications, and has suggested locations to construct the underpasses based on the data collected with the help of camera traps, he said.

Mahale also claimed that the civic body will not axe a single tree during the construction work.

"To undertake the task, the forest department first handed over the rights of the existing road to the BMC, following which a detailed plan was finalized. We have allocated Rs 38 crore for reconstruction of the existing road and to build the underpasses," the official said.

The reconstruction of the 7.2 km long Aarey colony road started in January this year, he added.

Live TV