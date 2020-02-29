हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

BMC to ban single-use plastic from May 1

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had, on Friday (February 28), announced in the Legislative Council that the state will be made free of single-use plastic items by May 1 this year.

BMC to ban single-use plastic from May 1
File Image

Mumbai: Aiming to make Mumbai free of single-use plastic by May 1 this year in line with Maharashtra government's announcement for the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday (February 29) said it will take strict action against those using such plastic.

In a statement, the BMC urged citizens, traders, and hawkers, to not use the prohibited plastic.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had, on Friday, announced in the Legislative Council that the state will be made free of single-use plastic items by May 1 this year.

The BMC said it had seized 86,000 kg plastic and recovered Rs 4.65 crore in fines since June 2018.

The civic body's statement said Rs 5000 will be fine if one is found using the prohibited plastic for the first time, while it will be Rs 10,000 if one is caught for a second time.

Anyone caught for the third time will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 and can also be jailed for three months, it said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationSingle use plasticPlastic ban
