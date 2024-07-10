BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah In Custody Till July 16; Girlfriend May Face Detention

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has sent Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, to police custody till July 16. After a rigourous search, Mihir Shah was arrested from Virar on Tuesday. Thereafter, he was brought to Sewri court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7.

After ramming the couple on a scooter with his BMW, Mihir Shah spoke to his girlfriend 40 times before abandoning the car. Police said the girlfriend may now be detained for questioning. Fourteen teams were formed by Mumbai police to nab him. Police arrested Rajrishi Singh Bidawat and Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, for their alleged involvement in the case. Following the tragic incident, the deceased woman's husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, questioned the delay in the arrest of the accused and alleged that he dragged his wife from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road.

"It was due to 'politics' and the accused would not be arrested until the Vidhan Sabha session ends," Nakhwa had claimed. He also alleged that the delay in the arrest was because the accused was the son of a political leader.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nakhwa said, "We were on our daily routine, as we are fishermen, and as part of our daily routine, on Sunday at 4 am, we were returning through the Peddar Road from the fish hatchery after buying fish. We were riding slowly at a speed of 35-40 km/hr on the side of the road. Suddenly, a car at high speed came and hit us; we didn't even realize how fast it was. We flew into the air and dropped on his car's bonnet."

"When he applied the brake, I fell on the left side of the road while my wife came under the wheels of his car. He didn't stop after that; I tried to stop him, but he didn't and dragged her from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road. There was smoke from the wheels when he was dragging my wife. After the incident, he fled from the spot," said Nakhwa.

According to Mumbai police, the 45-year-old victim was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband was riding the scooter while she was riding the pillion. The husband also sustained injuries in the incident. "The couple was returning home after buying fish when the scooter they were riding on was hit by the luxury car. Both of them sustained injuries, and the woman died during treatment," police added.

Police also said that the luxury car belonged to a leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which a luxury car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his 'alarm' at the 'rise in hit-and-run incidents' in the state on Monday and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the 'guilty will not be spared'. The Shiv Sena also removed Rajesh Shah the father of the accused from the party following his arrest.