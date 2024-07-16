BMW Hit-And-Run Case Update: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after allegedly hitting a two-wheeler with his BMW, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband, Pradeep, in Mumbai's Worli area.

During the hearing, police requested an extension of Shah's custody, stating he hasn't provided information about those who helped him while he was on the run or the missing number plate. The prosecution emphasized the seriousness of the offense and the ongoing investigation.

Shah's defense argued that the police had already seized necessary items and recorded statements from 27 witnesses, suggesting sufficient time had been given for the investigation.

The court decided to remand Shah in judicial custody. Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, fled after the incident. Rajesh Shah, also accused of aiding his son's escape, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who allegedly swapped seats with Mihir, is also in custody.