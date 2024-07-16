Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767064
NewsIndia
MUMBAI BMW HIT-AND-RUN CASE

BMW Hit-And-Run Case Update: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after allegedly hitting a two-wheeler with his BMW, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband, Pradeep, in Mumbai's Worli area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BMW Hit-And-Run Case Update: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after allegedly hitting a two-wheeler with his BMW, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband, Pradeep, in Mumbai's Worli area.

During the hearing, police requested an extension of Shah's custody, stating he hasn't provided information about those who helped him while he was on the run or the missing number plate. The prosecution emphasized the seriousness of the offense and the ongoing investigation.

Shah's defense argued that the police had already seized necessary items and recorded statements from 27 witnesses, suggesting sufficient time had been given for the investigation.

The court decided to remand Shah in judicial custody. Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, fled after the incident. Rajesh Shah, also accused of aiding his son's escape, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who allegedly swapped seats with Mihir, is also in custody.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?